WORLD
3 MIN READ
Czech Republic puts the brakes on EU refugee relocations
European Commission wants EU member states to each admit a quota from a total of 160,000 asylum seekers, the Czech Republic will stop taking refugees and will defend itself against any EU penalties.
Czech Republic puts the brakes on EU refugee relocations
A Czech policewoman, who is supporting the Macedonia authorities, tries to secure a door as Afghan refugees push it at the Greek-Macedonia borderline near the northern Greek village of Idomeni. (File photo) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 6, 2017

Czech government announced on Monday that it will stop taking refugees under an EU scheme to share asylum seekers who arrived in Greece and Italy, citing security concerns.

Under a plan agreed in 2015, the European Commission wants EU member states to each admit a quota from a total of 160,000 asylum seekers stuck in the two Mediterranean countries.

"Due to the aggravated security situation and the dysfunctionality of the whole system, the government approved a proposal to halt this system for the Czech Republic," Interior Minister Milan Chovanec told a news conference following a cabinet meeting.

"That means the Czech Republic will not be asking for migrants to be relocated from Greece and Italy."

It will take no more before the plan expires in September, Chovanec said.

By last month, the Czech Republic has only taken in a dozen out of the 2,691 migrants set by its quota, according to news agency CTK.

Chovanec said his ministry would coordinate the defence of any EU action against the Czech Republic related to the decision.

Most of Czechs oppose taking people from Muslim countries.

Immigration is a sensitive topic in the Czech Republic as the country will hold an election in October.

Recommended

EU members challenge the quota

Several EU members including the Czech Republic have protested the quota decision and some have refused to take in any people under the scheme.

Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia have refused to admit any asylum seekers under the scheme.

Slovakia and Hungary have challenged the quotas in an EU court.

The European Commission has said it would decide in June on any legal cases against countries failing to take in their share of refugees and other migrants.

The EU took in some 1.6 million people in 2014-2016.

Greece has seen numbers drop after the bloc sealed a deal with Turkey to cut off arrivals transiting through that country.

But Italy is facing increased arrivals from Libya.

The relocation scheme has fallen far short of what was planned with fewer than 18,500 people relocated so far.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Ecuador detains five after attack on President Noboa's car
‘I stand with the people’: An aid worker carries the burden of hope in Gaza
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
At least 18 killed after landslide hits bus in northern India
Turkish defence firm delivers combat systems to Indonesian Navy
US-Canada 'working closely' on 'Golden Dome' missile system: Trump
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu