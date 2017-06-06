Turkey disapproves of the sanctions placed on Qatar by seven states, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Yemen, Libya, Egypt and the Maldives severed diplomatic ties with Qatar on Monday, accusing authorities in Doha of supporting terrorism. The move marks the worst rift in years among major states in the Arab world.

"I want to clearly say that we disapprove of the sanctions on Qatar," Erdogan said as he addressed a fast-breaking iftar dinner organized by his ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party in Turkey's capital Ankara.

"These developments, coming at a time when we need solidarity and cooperation more than ever, are no good for any country in the region," he said, adding that Turkey will do everything it can to resolve the crisis.

Sources close to President Erdogan said he continued diplomatic efforts to defuse tensions on Tuesday, speaking over the phone to the leaders of France, Indonesia, Malaysia, Bahrain, Jordan and Lebanon.

These followed Monday phone calls with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah al Ahmad al Jaber al-Sabah, and King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia.