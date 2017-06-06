WORLD
2 MIN READ
Erdogan, Putin call for dialogue in Qatar row
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin call for compromise to lower tension after several of Qatar's Arab neighbours cut ties with the Gulf state.
Erdogan, Putin call for dialogue in Qatar row
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L), Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (C) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) in Sochi, Russia, May 3, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 6, 2017

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in a phone call on Monday called for dialogue and compromise in the Qatar crisis.

"The presidents called on all the interested sides for a dialogue in order to work out compromise decisions in the interest of preserving peace and stability in the Gulf region," the Kremlin said.

Erdogan also spoke by phone with the leaders of Qatar, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia on lowering tension, Turkish presidential sources said.

Recommended

"The importance of regional peace and stability was underlined in the talks, as well as the importance of focusing on the path of diplomacy and dialogue to lower the current tension," the sources said.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Yemen's internationally recognised government severed ties with Qatar on Monday over its alleged support of terrorism, and accusations of meddling in its Gulf neighbours' affairs.

Qatar denies the accusations, saying the measures were "unjustified and based on false claims and assumptions."

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54