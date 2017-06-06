African rangers detailed harrowing first-hand tales of elephant poaching at a public hearing in Hong Kong on Tuesday, the latest attempt to halt wildlife trafficking through the Chinese-ruled city, as ivory traders defended their business.

Hong Kong, at the mouth of China's Pearl River Delta, is one of the world's top global transit hubs for endangered species and their products, like ivory, shark fin, pangolin and rosewood.

The hearing, held in the legislature, was marked by a testy standoff between traders, who argue their business is legal, and conservationists who say Hong Kong's prime role is pushing elephants towards extinction.

The former British colony has lagged behind other places, including China, in implementing tighter regulations, or bans, on trading of ivory and shark fin.

The United States, Singapore and China have banned the ivory trade and the mainland will close down all such operations by the end of this year. Hong Kong, a special administrative region of China, has only timetabled a ban by 2021.

"If you are to be in Africa today, you can see how people are suffering. I am pleading with you this trade should come to an end," Josias Mungabwa, a former wildlife crime investigator with the Zambian Wildlife Authority Investigations and Intelligence Unit, said.

Hong Kong, the largest retail market for ivory