No freedom of movement for Palestinians in Hebron
Hebron is divided into two areas, with around 20 percent under Israeli military control. And in that area, Palestinians and Jewish settlers may only live metres apart but they lead completely separate lives.
An Israeli soldier searches a Palestinian following a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank city of Hebron, May 19, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 6, 2017

Hebron's Old City is the scene of constant confrontations between Israeli soldiers and local Palestinians.

The soldiers are there to protect a few hundred Jewish settlers, whose presence has led to around 20 percent of the city being turned into a military zone.

Settlers moved into Hebron, the city believed to be the burial place of Abraham – a prophet for both Jews and Muslims – after the Israeli occupation in 1967.

Since then, Palestinians have been prevented from entering some of the areas in the heart of Hebron.

TRT World 's Abubakr al Shamahi has the story.

