Saudi Arabia, along with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Egypt and several other Sunni-majority countries have cut ties with Qatar since Monday, accusing the gas-rich Gulf State country of supporting terrorism because of its links with Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood and of helping Iran's agenda. Qatar has denied the accusations and called the collective decision "unjustified."

Here are the latest developments in the crisis:

- The UAE and Saudi Arabia are seeking a "change of policy, not regime" in Qatar, and Emirati minister said on Wednesday.

- Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will visit Turkey on Wednesday, Turkish foreign ministry sources said, as the dispute between Gulf powers and Qatar escalates.

- UAE official said no one rejects the idea of talks, but first Qatar must make iron-clad commitment to change policies. Another official says more curbs on business remain on the table in this dispute.

- Etihad Airways says Qatari nationals will not be allowed to board flights to Dubai or Abu Dhabi because the UAE has banned them from passing through its airports

- The UAE banned people from publishing expressions of sympathy towards Qatar and will punish offenders with 15 years in jail, the UAE-based newspaper Gulf News and pan-Arab channel Al-Arabiya reported early on Wednesday.

- Qatari nationals will not be allowed to board flights of Australia's national carrier Qantas to Dubai because the UAE has banned them from passing through its airports, an executive at the airline said.

- US President Donald Trump spoke by phone with Saudi King Salman late on Tuesday US time and stressed the need for Gulf unity, a senior White House official said.

- The Pentagon on Tuesday renewed praise of Qatar for hosting a vital US air base and for its "enduring commitment to regional security," sticking to a message of reassurance even as Trump, via Twitter, applauded Arab nations' decision to cut ties.