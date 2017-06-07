Three years under Daesh control has taken its toll on the people of Mosul, where the month of Ramadan is being marked by a lack of water and basic food supplies.

Iraqi security forces say more than 90 percent of the city has been taken from Daesh, and they're pushing to take the remainder of the city before the end of Ramadan, known as Eid.

"I can't work and we have no money or savings to buy things," says Mohammed Mahmoud Elias, a resident in the liberated part of Mosul.