1 MIN READ
Election shows old tensions are never far away in Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland voted overwhelmingly to stay in the European Union during the Brexit vote, but now finds itself facing life outside the EU.
A woman walks past a nationalist mural on the Falls Road, a Nationalist area of Belfast, Northern Ireland, May 19, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 7, 2017

The United Kingdom goes to the polls for a general election on Thursday, but the situation is complicated in Northern Ireland due to Britain's Brexit vote.

The vote to leave the European Union has raised the stakes in the long and divisive dispute over the status of Northern Ireland.

Debates between the Unionists, who want to remain within the United Kingdom and Nationalists who want to unite with Ireland have come to the forefront once again.

And the old tensions are never too far away.

TRT World's Francis Collings reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
