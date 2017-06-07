WORLD
Theresa May's snap election gamble may have a heavy cost for her party
While the Conservatives are widely expected to win the vote, their opinion poll lead has narrowed significantly since PM May called the election.
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May delivers a speech during an election campaign visit to Langton Rugby Club in Stoke-on-Trent, June 6, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 7, 2017

British voters go to the polls on Thursday to cast their votes in the UK General Election.

Prime Minister Theresa May said she needed a clearer mandate for the Brexit negotiations with the EU and that she was the only one who could be trusted to deliver it.

But the vote now takes place in the shadow of terrorist attacks, which have very much shifted the focus to national security.

In recent days she has promised to step up the fight against extremism, but her government has overseen big cuts in police numbers. The latest attack has made a confusing election even more difficult to call.

TRT World'sSimon McGregor-Wood looks at the political gamble she took by calling the snap election and whether she has miscalculated.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
