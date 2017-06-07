Australia's economy squeezed out just enough growth last quarter to match the Netherlands' record of 103 quarters without a recession, but its stamina is in doubt as households struggle with paltry wage rises and punishing debt.

Government data out on Wednesday data showed gross domestic product (GDP) rose a pedestrian 0.3 percent in the first quarter, a pullback from the previous quarter's rapid 1.1 percent.

Yet that growth allayed fears of an outright contraction and helped lift the local dollar a third of a US cent to a one-month high of $0.7542.

A zig-zag economic growth

"The Australian economy has had to contend with a lot of factors in the past year – geopolitics, weather events, the ongoing unwinding of the mining construction boom and variable housing markets," said Craig James, chief economist at CommSec, an online trading platform.

"Economic growth has trekked a zig-zag path, but the bottom line is that the doomsayers will need to find another target."

Wednesday's result should be a relief for the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), which just the day before conceded the March quarter would likely disappoint.

But the central bank expressed confidence growth would pick up over the next couple of years to above 3 percent, and held interest rates at a record low 1.50 percent where they have been since last August.

So far, investors seem almost convinced the RBA is done with its five-year easing campaign. The futures market implies a 16 percent chance of another rate cut by December.

No recession since 1991