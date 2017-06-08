Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives are set to lose their overall majority after Britain's general elections, an exit poll showed on Thursday after voting closed.

The Conservatives were set to win 314 seats, followed by Labour on 266, the Liberal Democrats on 14 and the Scottish National Party on 34, the poll for the BBC, Sky and ITV showed. Results will come in over the next few hours for all 650 seats in the House of Commons.

The forecast is much better than expected for the opposition Labour Party, which had been expected to lose seats under left-wing leader Jeremy Corbyn.

The poll was released after polls closed at 10 pm (2100 GMT), ending an unsettled national election held in the shadow of three deadly attacks in as many months.

TRT World's Simon McGregor-Wood is in London with the latest updates.

What next?

Political deadlock in London could derail negotiations with the other 27 EU countries ahead of Britain's exit from the bloc, due in March 2019, before they even begin in earnest.

A delay in forming a government could push back the start of Brexit talks, currently scheduled for June 19, and reduce the time available for what are expected to be the most complex negotiations in post-World War Two European history.

If the exit poll is correct, Labour could attempt to form a government with smaller parties such as the Scottish National Party (SNP), the Liberal Democrats, Welsh nationalist party Plaid Cymru and the Greens. All of those parties strongly oppose most of May's policies on domestic issues such as public spending cuts.

But analysts were treating the exit poll with caution. In the last election, in 2015, the corresponding poll incorrectly predicted May's predecessor David Cameron would fall short of a majority.

Theresa May's defence minister Michael Fallon weighed in, urging observers to wait for the final results.

"These exit polls have been wrong in the past, in 2015 they underestimated our vote. I think in a couple of elections before that they overestimated our vote. So we do need to see some actual results before we interpret this one way or the other," Fallon said.

Speaking hours after the exit polls were released, May said her Conservatives would ensure much-needed "stability" for Britain.

"The country needs a period of stability and whatever the results are, the Conservative party will ensure that we can fulfil that duty to ensure that stability," May said after being re-elected to her seat in Maidenhead near London.

Conservative support from Northern Ireland

The prospect of no clear winner emerging from Britain's election is "perfect territory" for Northern Ireland's like-minded Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and they would be willing to negotiate with Theresa May's Conservatives, a senior MP said on Thursday

​"This is perfect territory for the DUP obviously because if the Conservatives are just short of an overall majority, it puts us in a very, very strong negotiating position and it is one we would take up with relish," Jeffrey Donaldson told BBC television.

"We will be serious players if there is a hung parliament. We will talk to whoever is the largest party, it looks like the Conservatives. We have a lot in common, we want to see Brexit work, we want to see the Union strengthened. I think there is a lot of common ground."

The DUP won eight seats in the last election in 2015.

The influence Northern Ireland may have after the election was reinforced by the Irish nationalist Sinn Fein party's pledge to maintain its policy of not taking its seats, a position that will cut the numbers needed to win a majority.

Sinn Fein was on course to win as many as 7 of the remaining seats, up from 4 in 2015. That would mean the winning party would need 323 seats for a majority, rather than 326.

Political leaders in Northern Ireland had cast the election as a referendum on whether voters want to be part of the UK or neighbouring Ireland after Brexit and a nationalist surge at regional elections in March raised the stakes in the long and divisive dispute over the province's status.