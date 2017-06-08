The Lebanese city of Batroun has one of the best beaches, popular for its golden sand and surf.

It's summer time in Lebanon and the beaches are starting to fill up with beachgoers, but the shorelines have a big problem: rubbish can be found littered among sand and pebbles as people sunbathe nearby.

This week, the UN said the world's oceans are under threat as never before and plastic pollution is the main culprit.