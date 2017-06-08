WORLD
2 MIN READ
Philippine military go house-to-house in fight for Marawi
The military says that rebel fighters are penned into a built-up area of the city. Troops have been clearing houses that the militants used as sniper positions for the past two weeks.
Philippine military go house-to-house in fight for Marawi
A joint police and military house-to-house search in Marawi City, Philippines, June 7, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 8, 2017

The Philippines military continues to battle militants in some parts of Marawi City on southern Mindanao island.

In areas that have been secured, soldiers are searching for booby traps.

The offensive to take back the city from pro-Daesh Maute militants has been going on for more than two weeks.

Nearly 200 people have been killed and over 170,000 have been forced from their homes.

Recommended

The battle for Marawi has raised concerns that Daesh could attempt to build a regional base on Mindanao. From there it could threaten the rest of the Philippines, and neighbouring countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore.

TRT World's Shamim Chowdhury reports from near the front line.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54