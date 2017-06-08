The autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in northern Iraq announced on Wednesday that it would hold a referendum on independence, in a move the central government in Baghdad is likely to strongly oppose.

"I am pleased to announce that the date for the independence referendum has been set for Monday, September 25, 2017," KRG President Massoud Barzani said on Twitter.

Barzani's assistant, Hemin Hawrami, tweeted that voting would take place in the disputed region of Kirkuk and three other areas also claimed by the central government: Makhmour in the north, Sinjar in the northwest and Khanaqin in the east.

Hawrami said the question put to voters would be "do you want an independent Kurdistan?"

The president of Iraq's ruling coalition said in April it would oppose a Kurdish referendum. In particular, Ammar al Hakim warned the Kurds against any move to annex oil-rich Kirkuk.

The referendum date was set after a meeting of Kurdish political parties chaired by Barzani.