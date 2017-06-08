US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), aiming to oust Daesh from its Syrian stronghold Raqqa, captured a ruined fortress on the edge of the city on Wednesday, and a US coalition official said the attack was set to accelerate.

SDF which includes Arab and Kurdish militias, on Tuesday declared the start of its offensive to seize the northern Syrian city from Daesh, which overran it in 2014.

With tens of thousands of people uprooted by the fighting, a UN official warned of a dire humanitarian situation, with shortages of food and fuel.

"We are receiving reports of air strikes in several locations in Raqqa city," UN aid official Linda Tom told Reuters by phone from Damascus.

By Wednesday, the SDF had moved into the western outskirts of Raqqa and were trying to advance into an eastern neighbourhood. Shelling and air strikes from the US-led coalition hit targets around the city's edges, according to a war monitoring group and the YPG.

The Raqqa assault overlaps with the final stages of the US-backed attack to recapture Daesh's capital in Iraq, the city of Mosul.

Brett McGurk, the American envoy to the US-led coalition against Daesh, said it was significant that the SDF now had a "foothold" in Raqqa.

Daesh are "down to their last neighbourhood in Mosul and they have already now lost part of Raqqa. The Raqqa campaign from here will only accelerate," McGurk said in Baghdad on Wednesday.

But he said the coalition and SDF were prepared for "a difficult and a long-term battle."