WORLD
2 MIN READ
Are conversations in the White House recorded?
The Oval Office is home to some of the most confidential and important conversations, but are they kept secret?
Are conversations in the White House recorded?
Am I being recorded? / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 8, 2017

This question originally appeared on Quora: Are all conversations in the Oval Office recorded?Answer by Taylor Griffin, Former US Treasury and White House staff. Consultant. Recovering politician.

No, conversations in the Oval Office are generally not recorded. However, note takers may be present in important meetings, especially those with foreign leaders.

Presidents could choose to bug themselves if they like, but as Richard Nixon demonstrated for the ages, it's not such a good idea. No one is infallible. A complete record of every utterance of even the most virtuous president is bound to include something unflattering.

Recommended

It also might have a chilling effect on the level of candour with which aides offer advice. The knowledge that their words are being recorded might cause a president's advisors pause about offering advice the president might not want history to hear. The ability of a president's staff to speak frankly is critical. When presidents are wrong, and they sometimes are, aides need to be able to tell them that without fear of tarnishing their legacy.

You can still listen to presidential recordings of the past. UVA's Miller Center has a terrific collection of fascinating audio recordings here.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54