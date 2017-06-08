Al Shabab rebels killed 38 people, mostly soldiers, in an attack on a military base in Somalia's semi-autonomous Puntland region on Thursday, an army officer said.

"Now we confirm 38 people, mostly soldiers, died and 18 others wounded. I believe some were captured alive and taken away," Major Mohamed Abdi, a Puntland military officer said.

Numerous, heavily armed al Shabab fighters attacked us from every direction and after hours of fierce battle I was among those who ran for their lives - Major Mohamed Abdi

The assault in Af Urur town came days after Puntland sentenced to death five al Shabab members who were arrested as they drove a vehicle carrying three barrels packed with explosives into Bosaso, Puntland's capital, on April 26.

Af Urur lies about 100km south of Bosaso, near the Galgala hills, an area controlled by al Shabab. Its fighters have attacked and captured the town several times.