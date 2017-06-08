WORLD
Qatar calls allegations that it supports extremists "baseless"
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Egypt severed relations with the small Gulf Arab state on Monday, accusing it of supporting extremists and their arch-adversary Iran - charges Qatar calls baseless.
Qatar's foreign minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani speaks to reporters in Doha, Qatar, June 8, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 8, 2017

Several countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, have severed relations with Qatar, accusing it of financing extremist groups. But Doha denies the accusations.

The Qatari foreign minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al Thani, said no country has the right to intervene in Doha's foreign policy.

He added that Qatar had not yet been presented with a list of demands by countries that cut off diplomatic and transport ties, but insisted the matter be solved peacefully.

TRT World'sIolo Ap Dafydd reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
