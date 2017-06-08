At least 25 people died and ten others were injured in an explosion at a fireworks factory in central India, an official said on Thursday.

Around 20 charred bodies were removed by emergency workers from the mangled structure on Tuesday after a fire ignited gunpowder stocks triggering a blast at the workshop in Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh state.

"Three more workers are in a serious condition, while five succumbed to their injuries," Balaghat government official Bharat Yadav said.

Yadav said seven others were being treated in hospital.