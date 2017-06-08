WORLD
2 MIN READ
Blast at fireworks factory kills at least 25 in India
The explosion that also injured 10 people occurred after a fire ignited gunpowder stocks at the factory in Madhya Pradesh state.
Blast at fireworks factory kills at least 25 in India
Rescuers try to douse the fire after an explosion in a firecracker factory in Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh state, India, Wednesday, June 7, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 8, 2017

At least 25 people died and ten others were injured in an explosion at a fireworks factory in central India, an official said on Thursday.

Around 20 charred bodies were removed by emergency workers from the mangled structure on Tuesday after a fire ignited gunpowder stocks triggering a blast at the workshop in Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh state.

"Three more workers are in a serious condition, while five succumbed to their injuries," Balaghat government official Bharat Yadav said.

Yadav said seven others were being treated in hospital.

Recommended

Authorities are investigating the cause of the incident and have charged the factory owner with criminally negligent manslaughter. But they have not yet been able to arrest him.

Workplace accidents are common in India, where poor safety standards and lax enforcement of regulations contribute to accidents and fatalities.

In October 2016, an explosion set off by a blaze at a fireworks factory in Tamil Nadu left 20 workers dead. And five workers were killed in a similar incident in northern Uttar Pradesh state in November last year.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54