Children trying to flee western Mosul have been shot dead by Daesh members, the UN human rights office said on Thursday, saying it had reports of a "significant escalation" in civilians deaths in the battle for the Iraqi city.

It also said it was investigating reports that 50 to 80 people had died in an air strike on the Zanjili district of Mosul on May 31. It did not say who carried out the strike.

The killing of fleeing civilians by Daesh occurred in the Al Shifa neighbourhood on May 26, June 1 and June 3, it said.

"Credible reports indicate that more than 231 civilians attempting to flee western Mosul have been killed since 26 May, including at least 204 over three days last week alone," the UN human rights office said in a statement.

"Shooting children as they try to run to safety with their families – there are no words of condemnation strong enough for such despicable acts," the statement quoted UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad al Hussein as saying.

Iraqi government forces retook eastern Mosul in January and began a push on May 27 to capture the remaining Daesh-held enclave in the western side of the city, where about 200,000 people are trapped in harrowing conditions.