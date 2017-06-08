WORLD
3 MIN READ
UN warns of increasing civilian deaths in battle for Mosul
The UN Human Rights Office reports a "significant escalation" in Daesh's use of civilians as human shields and its killing of those attempting to flee.
UN warns of increasing civilian deaths in battle for Mosul
A woman carries her child as she walks to a safer area with other displaced residents, due to fighting between Iraqi forces and Daesh in western Mosul's al Zanjili district. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 8, 2017

Children trying to flee western Mosul have been shot dead by Daesh members, the UN human rights office said on Thursday, saying it had reports of a "significant escalation" in civilians deaths in the battle for the Iraqi city.

It also said it was investigating reports that 50 to 80 people had died in an air strike on the Zanjili district of Mosul on May 31. It did not say who carried out the strike.

The killing of fleeing civilians by Daesh occurred in the Al Shifa neighbourhood on May 26, June 1 and June 3, it said.

"Credible reports indicate that more than 231 civilians attempting to flee western Mosul have been killed since 26 May, including at least 204 over three days last week alone," the UN human rights office said in a statement.

"Shooting children as they try to run to safety with their families – there are no words of condemnation strong enough for such despicable acts," the statement quoted UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad al Hussein as saying.

Iraqi government forces retook eastern Mosul in January and began a push on May 27 to capture the remaining Daesh-held enclave in the western side of the city, where about 200,000 people are trapped in harrowing conditions.

Recommended

Last week Iraqi police said at least seven civilians had been killed by Daesh mortar shells in the Zanjili area of western Mosul.

But a young man told Reuters he had been wounded when an air strike hit a group of 200 to 250 civilians collecting water because a member of the Daesh terrorist group was hiding among them.

The UN statement said the deaths in Zanjili were reportedly caused by one of several recent air strikes that had inflicted civilian casualties and it was seeking further information about those attacks, without elaborating.

"The murder of civilians, as well as the intentional directing of an attack against civilians who are not directly taking part in hostilities, are war crimes," it said.

Daesh's self-declared "caliphate" is in retreat across Iraq and Syria. US-backed and YPG-dominated SDF forces this week launched an operation to capture Raqqa, Daesh's de facto capital in Syria.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54