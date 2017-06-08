A bus accident in Zimbabwe has killed 43 people after the driver lost control and rammed into a tree, police said Thursday.

"We have been told that 43 people have been killed," police spokeswoman Charity Charamba said.

"The bus was travelling to Zambia when the driver lost control at a curve yesterday evening," she said.

Charamba said the crash occurred in the Nyamakate area, near the border with Zambia.