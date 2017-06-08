Eleven people were killed when Boko Haram gunmen and suicide bombers launched a rare combined attack inside the strategic northeast Nigerian city of Maiduguri, police said on Thursday.

Borno state police commissioner Damian Chukwu said one civilian was killed as locals in the Jiddari Polo area of the city fled, while 10 were killed nearby in three separate suicide blasts.

Wednesday night's attacks took place on the eve of a visit by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, deputising for unwell President Muhammadu Buhari, to launch a major humanitarian aid programme.

The raid came barely a month after a senior Boko Haram commander threatened to attack the city after he was released from government custody in exchange for 82 kidnapped schoolgirls.

The raid will likely raise fresh fears about the extent of government and military claims that the Daesh group affiliate is all but defeated.

Fighters thought to be loyal to the group's embattled factional leader Abubakar Shekau stormed the Aridawari settlement, firing heavy weapons, including anti-aircraft guns, and burning down homes.

Residents said they then drove towards a military base through the Jiddari Polo area, firing guns and forcing locals to flee, before they headed towards the Giwa military barracks.

Chukwu said police and troops from the Nigerian Army 7th Division stationed in Maiduguri were deployed and "repelled the attack in a gun battle that lasted about an hour."