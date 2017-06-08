US bars are offering $5 Russian vodka drinks, "Impeachmint" cocktails and free drinks with every presidential tweet to draw crowds on Thursday to watch fired FBI Director James Comey's televised testimony to Congress.

Television "watch parties", typically hosted for sporting events and awards shows, are planned at homes and bars across the country for Comey's 10:00am (local time) appearance before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

During the "SUPER BOWL of Washington", as it was billed by the Axelrad Beer Garden in Houston, the former director will testify that President Donald Trump tried to get him to scale back the agency's investigation into Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 US presidential election.

"Join us for an early morning beer and engage in friendly debate with fellow patrons," a post on the Axelrad's Facebook page said. The bar is also serving a drink called "Impeachmint".

French toast, Bacon and Ice cream

In Washington, Shaw's Tavern was one of several bars promising to open its doors a half hour before Comey begins speaking, with a $10 "FBI" breakfast special. In this case, FBI stands not for Federal Bureau of Investigation but French toast, Bacon and Ice cream.

"Grab your friends, grab a drink and let's COVFEFE!" the tavern said on Facebook, referring to a truncated Trump tweet last week with that 'word' that left some people scratching their heads.