Claiming "total and complete vindication," President Donald Trump broke his Twitter silence Friday morning to weigh in on fired FBI Director James Comey's closely watched testimony.

Trump, who had refrained from tweeting all day Thursday — even as Comey accused his administration of spreading "lies" and suggested Trump had attempted to influence the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election — struck back in an early-morning tweet.

Trump tweeted the above suggesting that Comey, who was under oath at the hearing, had committed perjury.

Trump also seized on Comey's revelation that he had directed a friend to release memos he'd written documenting his conversations with the president to a reporter.

Trump also retweeted a comment from attorney Alan Dershowitz.

Trump was expected to face journalists at the White House later Friday in a joint news conference with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.

Before that, he spoke at the Transportation Department about his plan for improving the country's roads and bridges before travelling to New Jersey for the weekend.

Unusually quiet

Trump had stayed unusually quiet on Thursday, refraining from weighing in on the testimony gripping the country both on Twitter and at several public appearances. Instead, Trump let his lawyer do the talking for him.

But the self-imposed silence didn't last. The White House announced late Thursday that Trump would be holding a press conference with Iohannis. Comey's testimony is certain to dominate the question-and-answer session.

In his first congressional appearance since being abruptly fired by Trump last month, Comey detailed months of distrust of the president and bluntly asserted that Trump had fired him to interfere with the probe of Russia's ties to the Trump campaign.