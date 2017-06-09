The British pound plunged and the FTSE share index was set to fall 1 percent on Friday after a shockingly bad election result for Prime Minister Theresa May flung Britain into political chaos days before the start of Brexit talks.

The surprise of a result that raises questions about how Britain will advance with its plan to leave the European Union, and whether any party can form a stable government, initially sank the pound by two percent against both the dollar and euro.

With May's ability to form a government uncertain for much of the night, the pound steadied in Asian trading before falling sharply again as London traders arrived at their desks around 0530 GMT.

British gilt yields also fell as investors sought the security of government bonds in the face of the uncertainty while spread-betters predicted London's main FTSE 100 stock exchange index would fall one percent at the opening.

"We've got a winner but don't expect the celebration bells to be ringing," said ThinkMarkets analyst Naeem Islam.

"This is not the kind of outcome which investors were looking for. Although Theresa May has won the election, in reality, it is Jeremy Corbyn who has made substantial progress. This clearly opens the way towards $1.22 in coming weeks."

By 0530 GMT, the pound was 1.5 percent lower on the day at $1.2753 - having fallen as low as $1.2693 - and 87.78 pence per euro.

Falls for the pound have tended to support London's internationally-focussed FTSE 100 blue chip index. With trading volumes still extremely thin, official FTSE futures were up around 0.2 percent, having earlier fallen by a similar amount.

An up-to-five-percentage-point fall in gilt yields, however, suggested shocked investors would seek the security of bonds when markets reopened properly in London.

Mohamed El Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz, said, "With initial exit polls pointing to the Tories (Conservatives) losing seats and that Prime Minister May's early election gamble is not paying off, markets are pricing in a more complex outlook for policy implementation, including Brexit."