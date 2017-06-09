WORLD
Puerto Rico gears up for referendum in quest for statehood
The June 11 referendum could help the island overcome a decade-long economic crisis as it struggles to restructure nearly $70 billion in public debt.
People carry a large Puerto Rican flag as they protest looming austerity measures amid an economic crisis in San Juan, Puerto Rico, May 1, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 9, 2017

Puerto Rico's newly-elected government is holding a referendum to push for US statehood.

The referendum will be held on June 11 and gives voters two options: statehood or independence/free association.

If a majority chooses the latter, a second referendum would be held in October and will ask voters to choose between becoming independent or to remain as the Free Associated State of Puerto Rico – in other words retain the current status as a territory of the United States.

Backers say the referendum could help the island overcome a decade-long economic crisis as it struggles to restructure nearly $70 billion in public debt and faces a federal control board pushing for more austerity measures.

If the US Congress approves Puerto Rico as the 51st state, the island could receive an additional $10 billion in federal funds a year and its government agencies and municipalities would be able to file for bankruptcy, something that both local and federal laws currently prohibit.

TRT World'sEdizTiyansan has more from San Juan.

