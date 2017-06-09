Puerto Rico's newly-elected government is holding a referendum to push for US statehood.

The referendum will be held on June 11 and gives voters two options: statehood or independence/free association.

If a majority chooses the latter, a second referendum would be held in October and will ask voters to choose between becoming independent or to remain as the Free Associated State of Puerto Rico – in other words retain the current status as a territory of the United States.

Backers say the referendum could help the island overcome a decade-long economic crisis as it struggles to restructure nearly $70 billion in public debt and faces a federal control board pushing for more austerity measures.