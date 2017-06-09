POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Syrian polio outbreak stalls global effort to eradicate virus
A polio outbreak has been confirmed in Deir al Zor, Syria, an area partly held by Daesh. It is the first re-emergence of the virus since 2014.
Syrian polio outbreak stalls global effort to eradicate virus
A polio vaccine is administered to a child in Syria by WHO workers. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 9, 2017

A polio outbreak has been confirmed in an area of Syria partly held by Daesh, the first re-emergence of the virus in Syria since 2014, the Global Polio Eradication Initiative and the World Health Organisation said on Thursday.

The virus was confirmed in the stool of two people who showed sign of paralyses, and also of a healthy child.

The discovery is a fresh blow for hopes of eradicating the disease globally – a goal that was set for the year 2000 when the eradication initiative was launched in 1988, but which has been repeatedly pushed back, with billions of dollars spent on trying to snuff out the last remaining pockets of disease.

Polio invades the nervous system and can cause irreversible paralysis within hours. It spreads rapidly among children. If transmission can be ended, it would be only the second human disease to be eradicated since smallpox was banished in 1980.

The original wild virus still circulates in Afghanistan and Pakistan, but vaccine-derived polio can resurface in war zones and areas with poor health coverage, since the excrement of people who have been vaccinated may infect those who have not.

Nigeria, Laos and Congo have also seen vaccine-derived polio cases in the past three years.

Recommended

The outbreak in Syria was vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2, and occurred in Deir al Zor governorate, the same area where a wild poliovirus type 1 outbreak caused 36 cases in 2013-2014.

Much of Deir al Zor is held by Daesh, but the statement from the Global Polio Eradication Initiative did not specify that the polio cases had occurred in a Daesh-held area.

There were two vaccination campaigns in Deir al Zor in March and April this year but only limited coverage was possible, since access is compromised by security problems, the statement said.

However, detection of the cases did demonstrate that disease surveillance systems were functional in Syria, it added.

On May 29, a World Health Organization spokeswoman said that there had been 50 cases of acute flaccid paralysis in the governorate since the start of 2017, but no stool samples had yet tested positive for polio.

"Insecurity continues to severely hamper access in Deir Ez Zor and other parts of Syria. This not only adversely affects vaccination, but also the transportation of stool samples to polio labs to be tested for polio viruses," she said.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Jeffrey Sachs: ‘Vast majority of humanity wants Gaza war to end and Palestine to be free’
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla