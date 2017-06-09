Stan Wawrinka broke down Andy Murray's formidable defences to reach the French Open final on Friday, twice coming from a set down to win a high-octane contest 6-7(6) 6-3 5-7 7-6(3) 6-1.

The Swiss 2015 champion hit a staggering 87 winners as he avenged last year's semifinal defeat by the world number one to set up a final against nine-times champion Rafa Nadal or Austrian wonderkid Dominic Thiem.