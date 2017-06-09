In a major escalation of tensions between Washington and troops supporting Damascus, the United States has shot down a pro-regime drone that fired towards US-led coalition forces in Syria on Thursday, a US military spokesperson said.

The armed drone "hit dirt," and there were no injuries or damage done to the coalition patrol in southern Syria.

"This clearly showed a threat even if it were a warning shot; it was something that showed a hostile intent, a hostile action and posed a threat to our forces because this drone still had munitions that were still on it," said Colonel Ryan Dillon, a spokesman for the US-led coalition fighting Daesh.

He further added that it was the first known time that regime forces had fired at coalition forces in the area.

A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the projectile landed a few hundred yards from coalition forces and failed to explode.

The official added that a US F-15 fighter jet was used to strike the drone, which was likely Iranian-made but that further analysis was being carried out.

Third strike by the US against pro-regime forces

Dillon said the US had earlier in the day carried out a strike against two pro-regime government pick-up trucks with weapons that had moved against US-backed fighters near the southern town of At Tanf.

It was the third such strike, and the second this week, by the Pentagon, which has sought to stay out of Syria's civil war to focus on Daesh in Syria and Iraq.