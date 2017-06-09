Turkish aid agencies have increased its distribution of humanitarian aid across the world during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

Turkey's Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) announced on Thursday it had dispatched 49 trucks loaded with humanitarian aid to Syria.

During the first week of Ramadan, 49 trucks filled with humanitarian aid including food, bread, water, hygiene articles, baby sets, were sent to Syria, the foundation said.

It said aid would also be distributed in Idlib, Homs, Hama, Aleppo and in refugee camps close to the Turkish border.

Additionally, IHH also distributed 535 food packages, including packs of flour, rice, sugar, dates and oil to families struggling with drought in Ethiopia's Somali region Jijiga.

IHH Project Coordinator Metin Basbay said families in the drought-stricken region would be able to spend the month without facing food shortages.

Diyanet

The Diyanet Foundation delivered food packages to 1,500 underprivileged families in Pakistan, the group announced Friday.

After Karachi and capital Islamabad, the foundation also delivered aid to 900 families of Multan city, bringing a total to 1,500, said Ahmet Kandemir, project coordinator for Diyanet Foundation (TDV) in Pakistan.

The packages included basic household items like flour, oil, lentil, rice and dates, Kandemir told Anadolu Agency.

The group extended its helping hand to underprivileged people in 278 regions across 64 countries this year.