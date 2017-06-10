At least three Afghan policemen were killed and two wounded when a US military aircraft opened fire during an operation in southern Afghanistan, officials said on Saturday.

The so-called "friendly fire" incident occurred overnight, during a raid in Afghanistan's restive Helmand province, the US military command in Kabul said in a statement.

"We would like to express our deepest condolences to the families of the ABP (Afghan Border Police) members affected by this unfortunate incident," the statement said.

Omar Zwak, a spokesman for the Helmand governor, put the toll at three policemen killed and two wounded.

Both Afghan and American officials said they were investigating the incident.