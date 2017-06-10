Three years after Daesh routed them in Mosul, Iraqi forces say the battle to oust the terrorist group from the city is in its final stages.

Meanwhile, thousands of people are fleeing the fighting while others remain trapped inside the battle zone. The United Nations says Daesh killed more than 160 civilians last week.

The fall of Mosul was the worst defeat that Iraqi forces suffered in the war against Daesh, and regaining it would cap a major turnaround for security forces that broke and ran despite outnumbering the terror group who attacked the second city in 2014.

"Of course, we celebrate the successes of the military" three years after the city's fall, said Staff Lieutenant General Abdulghani al-Assadi, a senior commander in Iraq's elite Counter-Terrorism Service, which has spearheaded the battle.

TRT World's Rahul Radhakrishnan has more.

A long and arduous battle

The Iraqi security forces have since recaptured much of the territory seized by Daesh, including three cities, and have retaken most of Mosul, the fourth and largest.

In Mosul, "nothing remains for Daesh except three or four neighbourhoods in which it is surrounded," Assadi said.

When Daesh seized Mosul, "the units that were present were in fact lacking some preparations and some equipment... and therefore the fall (of the city) happened quickly," he said.