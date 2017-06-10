WORLD
2 MIN READ
Suspected Saudi-coalition air strike kills four civilians in Yemen
The overnight air strike hit a house in the capital Sanaa and killed four members of the same family, medics and witnesses said.
Suspected Saudi-coalition air strike kills four civilians in Yemen
People stand on the rubble of houses destroyed in a suspected Saudi-led coalition air strike in Sanaa on June 9, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 10, 2017

A suspected Saudi-led coalition air strike on Yemen's rebel-held capital Sanaa has killed four members of the same family, medics and witnesses said on Friday.

They said the overnight air strike hit a house in the south of the city.

The four civilians, including two teenagers, died "in a strike by the coalition that targeted a civilian house behind the presidential palace in the south of the capital", a medical source said.

Witnesses said the building was totally destroyed and three neighbouring houses were damaged in the strike.

"We were at home when the air strike occurred and destroyed our neighbour's house," said Najad Ahmad.​

Recommended

There was no immediate reaction from the Saudi-led coalition, which has been battling the Houthi rebels who control Sanaa and oppose the government of President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.

The coalition, which intervened on the government side two years ago, has come under repeated criticism over civilian casualties in Yemen.

It has acknowledged responsibility in some cases, including for an air strike in October 2016 that killed 140 people and wounded 525 others at a funeral in Sanaa. According to the United Nations, coalition planes have used banned cluster munitions in the strikes.

The conflict in Yemen has killed more than 8,000 people and wounded around 40,000, the UN's World Health Organization says.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54