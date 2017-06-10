WORLD
Venezuelans flee crisis only to run into poverty in Colombia
Many illegal Venezuelan migrants in neighbouring Colombia have to re-enter the country to receive government help for food, health and education, but do not have enough money to make that trip.
A Venezuelan soldier talks to people as they cross to Colombia over the Simon Bolivar international bridge, in San Antonio del Tachira, Venezuela December 20, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 10, 2017

Thousands of Venezuelans have fled their country to escape the hardship and violence of its economic and political crisis only to live in poverty in neighbouring Colombia .

To receive government help for food, health and education, they must go back to Venezuela and re-enter the country legally. But the families here barely survive on just 2 dollars a day and have no money to make that trip.

Journalist Mariana Palau reports from Manati, northern Colombia.

