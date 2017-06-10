June 10, 2017
Thousands of Venezuelans have fled their country to escape the hardship and violence of its economic and political crisis only to live in poverty in neighbouring Colombia .
To receive government help for food, health and education, they must go back to Venezuela and re-enter the country legally. But the families here barely survive on just 2 dollars a day and have no money to make that trip.
Journalist Mariana Palau reports from Manati, northern Colombia.
SOURCE:TRT World