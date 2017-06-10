WORLD
3 MIN READ
Merkel assumes UK will stick to original Brexit plans
During a visit to Mexico, the German Chancellor said that she wanted to work quickly on talks over Britain leaving the European Union.
Merkel assumes UK will stick to original Brexit plans
Merkel said talks with Britain on its withdrawal from what will now be the 27-member EU would start &quot;in the coming days.&quot; / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 10, 2017

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday she assumed Britain would stick to its plan for leaving the European Union after the country's election upset, and that she wanted to work quickly on talks over Brexit.

British voters failed to deliver a widely expected parliamentary majority for the Conservative party in Thursday's general election, dealing a major blow to Prime Minister Theresa May just days ahead of difficult Brexit talks with the EU.

TRT World's Soraya Lennie has more on Europe's reaction to the UK election from Brussels.

Speaking during a visit to Mexico City, Merkel said Germany was ready for the Brexit talks, which May said would begin on June 19 as scheduled - although she now risks more opposition to her EU departure plans from inside and outside her party.

"I assume that Britain, from what I heard from the Prime Minister today, wants to stick to its negotiating plan," Merkel told a news conference alongside President Enrique Pena Nieto.

Recommended

"We want to negotiate quickly, we want to stick to the time plan, and so at this point I don't think there is anything to suggest these negotiations cannot start as was agreed."

May, who had called a snap election confident her Conservative Party would increase its majority and strengthen her hand in the Brexit talks, on Friday said she would lead a minority government backed by a small Northern Irish party.

British politicians differ widely on what they want from the Brexit negotiating process, seeing it as a way to shift Britain either to the right or left. Some parliamentarians in both the Conservative and Labour parties want to remain in the EU.

EU leaders expressed concern that May's loss of her majority would raise the risk of negotiations failing, resulting in a legal limbo for people and business.

Merkel said Britain was part of Europe regardless of Brexit, and that she wanted the country to remain a good partner.

"Britain is a member of NATO, so we have a lot of shared challenges to deal with, and that's the spirit we want to carry out these negotiations in. But obviously while also asserting the interests of the 27 member states that will make up the European Union in future," she added.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54