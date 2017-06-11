British Prime Minister Theresa May's office said on Saturday that Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) had agreed to the principles of an outline agreement to support her minority government, the Independent reported on Sunday.

May's Conservatives failed to win a majority in the British parliament in Thursday's general election and now need the support of the 10 MPs from Northern Ireland's ultra-conservative DUP to to have a workable majority.

The Conservatives won 318 House of Commons seats in the election, eight short of an outright majority. The DUP won 10 seats.

"We can confirm that the Democratic Unionist Party have agreed to the principles of an outline agreement to support the Conservative Government on a confidence and supply basis when Parliament returns next week," a Downing Street spokesperson said.

"We welcome this commitment, which can provide the stability and certainty the whole country requires as we embark on Brexit and beyond."

"The details will be put forward for discussion and agreement at a Cabinet meeting on Monday."

Drowning in expectations

May had called the snap election with a view to increasing the narrow majority she had inherited from her predecessor David Cameron. At the start of the campaign, she was enjoying poll leads of 20 points or more over the main opposition Labour Party.