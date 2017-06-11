Hundreds of demonstrators marched through a shopping district in the Chinese city of Shanghai to protest against changes to housing regulations, in a rare show of public dissent in the financial hub.

Footage of the late Saturday protests shared on social media showed hundreds of demonstrators holding placards and shouting slogans while marching along Nanjing Road, a glitzy shopping strip in the city centre.

Chinese media carried no reports of the demonstrations, while mentions of the protests on social media were scrubbed by internet censors.

Two witnesses said that about 10 of the protesters who were hoisting banners and appeared to be leading the demonstrations were taken away by police.

"One whole side of the street in front of the Apple store was filled with people," said one nearby stall owner who declined to be identified, adding that the crowd gathered around 8 p.m. and dispersed by 10 p.m.

"The police came and took the leaders away."

New property rules

Protesters were angry about measures announced on May 17 by Shanghai's housing bureau to "clean-up and rectify" commercial office projects that had been converted into apartments to cater for residential needs, in a grey area property developers previously exploited by acquiring land at cheaper prices than residential-zoned land.