WORLD
3 MIN READ
Iran says mastermind of Tehran attacks killed by security forces
Iranian authorities say 41 suspects have been arrested in connection with this week's attacks in Tehran.
Iran says mastermind of Tehran attacks killed by security forces
Iranian authorities say 41 suspects have been arrested in connection with this week's attacks in Tehran. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 11, 2017

Iran said its security forces on Saturday killed the mastermind of a twin attack on Tehran that left 17 people dead this week, as security was tightened around the country to prevent other possible plots.

Daesh has claimed responsibility for the suicide bombings and gun attacks on parliament and the mausoleum of the Islamic Republic's founder, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, on Wednesday.

"The mastermind and main commander of terrorist attacks on the parliament and Mausoleum of Ayatollah Khomeini was killed today by the security forces," intelligence minister Mahmoud Alavi was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency.

Alavi said that in the last month the intelligence ministry had identified and crushed "a terrorist team" almost every day but had not publicised it to avoiding spreading fear among the public.

Iranian authorities have also arrested seven people it suspects of helping militants involved in attacks, a judiciary official said on Saturday.

Recommended

Ahmad Fazelian, a provincial judiciary official, said the seven, suspected of "providing support for the terrorist team", were detained in Fardis, about 50 km (31 miles) west of Tehran, the judiciary's online news agency Mizan reported.

On Friday, authorities announced the arrests of 41 suspects in connection with the twin Tehran attacks.

Separately, the head of the judiciary in Fars province said seven people were detained in the southern Larestan area for possible ties to Daesh, Iran's ISNA news agency reported on Saturday.

Tehran police said the car the attackers used on Wednesday was discovered on Saturday in the city centre.

"The terrorists first went by car to the mausoleum and after dropping two of them off, went to the city centre to attack parliament," the police said in a statement published on state media.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54