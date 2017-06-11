WORLD
1 MIN READ
Mexicans face high rate of abduction in Queretaro
The Mexican state of Queretaro is undergoing an industrial boom with its developed infrastructure. But local people face having their loved ones kidnapped by cartels.
Mexicans face high rate of abduction in Queretaro
People hold up pictures of missing people during a march in Mexico, October, 07,2015. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 11, 2017

The Mexican state of Queretaro is an attractive prospect for foreigner investors and it is undergoing an industrial boom. But it is far from a heaven for the local people.

Queretaro has one of the highest rates of abduction in the Western Hemisphere.

Authorities have been accused of ignoring the plight of the people as they focus on protecting the foreign investment, which makes up 55% of the state's economy.

Recommended

TRT World's Alasdair Baverstock reports from Mexico.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54