June 11, 2017
The Mexican state of Queretaro is an attractive prospect for foreigner investors and it is undergoing an industrial boom. But it is far from a heaven for the local people.
Queretaro has one of the highest rates of abduction in the Western Hemisphere.
Authorities have been accused of ignoring the plight of the people as they focus on protecting the foreign investment, which makes up 55% of the state's economy.
TRT World's Alasdair Baverstock reports from Mexico.
SOURCE:TRT World