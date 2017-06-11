Moroccan police have detained four people in northern Morocco, an official and an activist said, as protests continued for a second week in the neglected Rif region.

"There have been three arrests in the past 24 hours," an official source said, without identifying those detained.

A local activist said six people had been brought in for questioning -- "three in the city of Al-Hoceima and three in nearby areas".

A leading protest figure was detained Saturday afternoon near his home in Al-Hoceima, a source close to the protesters and the official source said.

El Mortada Lamrachen was seen as a moderate voice in the grassroots Al-Hirak Al-Shaabi, or "Popular Movement".

The mainly Berber Rif region has been rocked by social unrest since the gruesome death of a fishmonger in Al-Hoceima last year.

Crushed

Mouhcine Fikri, 31, was crushed to death in a rubbish truck in October as he tried to prevent the destruction of swordfish which had been confiscated because it was caught out of season.

Calls for justice snowballed into a wider social movement led by Al-Hirak demanding development, an end to corruption and jobs for the Rif.

Demonstrators have rallied nightly in Al-Hoceima and the nearby town of Imzouren since the arrest of Al-Hirak leader Nasser Zefzafi on May 29 and the subsequent arrests of dozens more.