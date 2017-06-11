Puerto Rico's referendum on statehood delivered a weak turnout Sunday, with almost four-fifths of voters deciding not to cast a ballot, though those who did unanimously backed the territory becoming a US state.

A weak turnout had been predicted, given the call by opposition parties, which supported the status quo, for a boycott of the non-binding vote. Only 23 percent of the island's almost 2.2 million voters took part in the referendum

Despite the low level of participation, Puerto Rican Governor Ricardo Rossello vowed, after casting his vote for full annexation by the United States, to defend internationally the result.

TRT World'sEdiz Tiyansan has more from San Juan.

Results showed that 97.2 percent of those who voted wanted statehood, 1.5 percent supported independence and 1.3 percent backed no change.

"We will go before international forums to defend the argument of the importance of Puerto Rico being the first Hispanic state in the United States," Rossello said, appearing with his wife Beatriz Areizaga Garcia in the northeastern city of Guaynabo.