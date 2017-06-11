Muslims and Jews in the South African city of Cape Town came together for a joint Iftar and Sabbath celebration.

The event — the first of its kind — was held at a synagogue as part of the month of Ramadan.

Taj Hargey, Imam (prayer leader) of the Open Mosque in Wynberg, led the prayers for Muslim participants at the synagogue.

Hargey said the event aimed at fostering interfaith dialogue.