Muslims and Jews share meals at Cape Town Ramadan gathering
In an initiative that sought to foster interfaith harmony, Muslims and Jews observed Iftar and Sabbath together at a Cape Town synagogue in the holy month of Ramadan.
Organisers said it's events like these that can build positive relations between Muslims and Jews. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 11, 2017

Muslims and Jews in the South African city of Cape Town came together for a joint Iftar and Sabbath celebration.

The event — the first of its kind — was held at a synagogue as part of the month of Ramadan.

Taj Hargey, Imam (prayer leader) of the Open Mosque in Wynberg, led the prayers for Muslim participants at the synagogue.

Hargey said the event aimed at fostering interfaith dialogue.

"Jews and Muslims, we come from the same origins and roots and our journeys have been similar journeys," says Rabbi Greg Alexander at Temple Israel Synagogue.

Crystal Orderson has this report from Cape Town.

SOURCE:TRT World
