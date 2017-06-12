The Syrian regime forces and Iran-backed militias escalated attacks on an opposition-held area in Deraa, a possible prelude to a large-scale campaign to wrest full control of the southern city, rebels and residents said on Monday.

The raids and bombings mainly hit the southern part of Deraa, strategically located on the border with Jordan where the Syrian uprising erupted six years ago. Reinforcements from the army and its allies, the Iranian-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah and Shia Muslim Iraqi militias, are being rushed to the city from several locations near Damascus.

"The regime has brought large columns of troops from the elite 4th Armoured Division, and also Hezbollah forces," said Major Issam al Rayes, a spokesman of the Southern Front group of the Free Syrian Army (FSA) rebels.

The Syrian regimes forces recently intensified dropping barrel bombs – drums or cylinders packed with shrapnel – and has fired hundreds of so-called elephant rockets on Deraa's old quarter and a former refugee camp nearby, rebels and residents said.

The reinforcements were using the Damascus-Deraa highway, a major supply route where well-fortified trenches on both sides of the road have made it more difficult for rebels to mount attacks.

The Syrian army has not commented on its troop build-up in Deraa or the escalating aerial bombing.

The regime's strategic goal is to open a direct route from Damascus to the Jordanian border.