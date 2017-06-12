Police in Iran killed four Daesh suspects, two of which were foreigners, in the southern province of Hormuzgan, an Iranian news agency said on Monday.

Police also seized explosives, guns and the group's flag, it added.

A major security operation is underway in Iran after 17 people were killed last Wednesday in suicide bombings and gun attacks in Tehran.

Attacks were the first to be claimed by Daesh inside the country.

"Police forces clashed with the four men and killed them in a mountainous area in southern Iran," the semi-official Tasnim news agency quoted a local police chief as saying.

Two of those killed were not Iranian, he said.