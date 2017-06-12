Britain's embattled Prime Minister Theresa May on Sunday unveiled her full cabinet, making few changes after losing her parliamentary majority in a snap election.

May also shrugged off suggestions her days in Downing St were numbered.

Asked if she is now just a caretaker leader, May noted, "I said during the election campaign that if elected I would intend to serve a full term."

May made Damian Green, former work and pensions secretary, her deputy by naming him first secretary of state.

Treasury chief secretary David Gauke moves in to take Green's place, while the leader of the House of Commons, David Lidington, becomes justice secretary.

Lidington's move sees him replace Liz Truss, who has faced criticism in the justice role and has been moved by May to Gauke's former post as treasury chief secretary.

A surprise appointment came with the naming of Michael Gove as environment and agriculture minister, less than a year after he was sacked from the cabinet by May.