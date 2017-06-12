Bill Cosby's trial raced toward a close Monday, with his lawyer telling the jury that the comedian and the woman who accuses him of drugging and molesting her were lovers who had enjoyed secret "romantic interludes."

Declining to take the stand in his own defense, the 79-year-old TV star left it to his attorney to argue that Cosby's 2004 sexual encounter with Andrea Constand was consensual.

Lawyer Brian McMonagle said in his closing argument that while Cosby had been unfaithful to his wife, he didn't commit a crime.

McMonagle pointed out that Constand telephoned Cosby dozens of times after the alleged assault. Constand told the jury she was merely returning his calls about the women's basketball squad at Temple University, where she worked as director of team operations and he was a member of the board of trustees.

This is talking to a lover

"This isn't talking to a trustee. This is talking to a lover," McMonagle said of one call that lasted 49 minutes. "Why are we running from the truth of this case — this relationship? Why? I don't understand it."

Cosby's wife of 53 years, Camille — in the courtroom for the first time in the 6-day-old trial — was stoic during the defense argument. She sat in the front row, across the aisle from Constand, who didn't react to McMonagle's two-hour closing but smiled at the end of it.

Cosby could spend the rest of his life in prison if convicted.

The prosecution was expected to deliver its closing argument in the afternoon, and the jury could get the case later in the day.

Constand, 44, testified last week that Cosby gave her three blue pills and then penetrated her with her fingers against her will as she lay paralyzed and half-conscious. She sued Cosby after prosecutors in 2005 declined to press charges.

Cosby testified over a decade ago as part of her lawsuit, eventually settling the case for an undisclosed sum. His deposition was sealed for years until a judge released parts in 2015, prompting a new set of prosecutors to take a fresh look at the case.

Cosby was charged a year and a half ago, just before the statute of limitations was set to run out.

The case and a barrage of similar allegations from some 60 other women have shattered his nice-guy image from "The Cosby Show" as America's Dad.

More than money at stake

McMonagle told jurors that Cosby's freedom is at stake now, not just his finances.