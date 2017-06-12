TÜRKİYE
Teacher slain by PKK terrorists laid to rest in southern Turkey
Senay Aybuke Yalcin was killed in the PKK attack on Batman Mayor Veysi Işık's vehicle on June 9.
Mourners carry the coffin of 22-year-old music teacher Senay Aybuke Yalcin, who was martyred in PKK terrorists' attack on the car of the Kozluk district mayor, in Batman, Turkey on June 10, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 12, 2017

A memorial service was held in Turkey's southeast on Saturday for a teacher killed in a terrorist attack.

Senay Yalcin was the victim of stray gunfire on Friday when PKK terrorists attacked the car of a district mayor in Turkey's southeastern province of Batman.

Many teachers, students, and Yalcin's family attended the ceremony, along with Governor Ahmet Deniz.

During the ceremony, Deniz underscored the determination to continue the fight against terrorism, saying, "Our war on terrorism will continue until the last member of the armed terrorist group is killed. No one should doubt it."

After the service, Yalcin was transported to Ankara to be buried in her hometown, Osmancik, in the central Corum province.

Education Minister Ismet Yilmaz conveyed his condolences via the ministry's Twitter account.

"I wish Allah's mercy upon the teacher martyred in a terrorist attack, and offer my condolences to her family and education group," he said.

"I condemn this heinous attack and the attackers must know that they will never achieve their goal."

Mahmut Isik, the principal of the school Yalcin worked for, told reporters that the school's music room would be named after her.

The PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and EU — resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015. Since then, it has been responsible for the deaths of around 1,200 people, including women and children.

SOURCE:AA
