A memorial service was held in Turkey's southeast on Saturday for a teacher killed in a terrorist attack.

Senay Yalcin was the victim of stray gunfire on Friday when PKK terrorists attacked the car of a district mayor in Turkey's southeastern province of Batman.

Many teachers, students, and Yalcin's family attended the ceremony, along with Governor Ahmet Deniz.

During the ceremony, Deniz underscored the determination to continue the fight against terrorism, saying, "Our war on terrorism will continue until the last member of the armed terrorist group is killed. No one should doubt it."

After the service, Yalcin was transported to Ankara to be buried in her hometown, Osmancik, in the central Corum province.