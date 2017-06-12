At least 10 people returning from a pilgrimage were killed on Sunday in a bus crash in Russia's far east, authorities said.

The bus, carrying 51 orthodox pilgrims who had been taking part in a procession at a monastery, overturned just before midnight local time on a motorway connecting the cities of Irkutsk and Chita, the emergency services ministry said in a statement.

"Ten people died and around 20 others were injured," Russia's Investigative Committee said.