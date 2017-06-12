A Russian court on Tuesday sentenced opposition leader Alexei Navalny to 30 days in prison on charges of repeatedly violating law by organising illegal protests.

Earlier, baton-wielding riot police broke up anti-corruption protests and detained hundreds of demonstrators in Moscow and other Russian cities soon after arresting Navalny.

The protests, some of the biggest in Russia since 2012, were called by Navalny, a strong critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Russia without Putin" and "Russia will be free" chanted the demonstrators, including many young people, who crowded into central Moscow on a public holiday.

Navalny, who is mounting a long-shot bid to unseat Putin in an election next year, had called for mass protests in Moscow and other cities against official corruption.

The Kremlin has dismissed Navalny's graft allegations, accusing him of irresponsibly trying to whip up unrest.

TRT World's Julia Lyubova reports from Moscow.

Campaign maintains momentum

The scale of Monday's protests in Moscow and smaller ones in St. Petersburg and scores of other cities suggests Navalny has maintained his campaign's momentum despite more than 1,000 people being arrested after the last such protest in March.

That is likely to embolden him to call for more protests and keep Putin, who is expected to run for and win re-election next year, under rare domestic pressure.

"Neither mass detentions nor criminal cases after March 26 (the last protest) worked," wrote Lyubov Sobol, a Navalny ally, on social media. "People are not afraid."

The OVD-Info monitoring group, a non-profit organisation, said preliminary figures showed 730 people had been detained in Moscow.

The Interior Ministry said 500 people were detained in St Petersburg.

Navalny's wife, Yulia, said her husband had been detained as he tried to leave their home.

Navalny was accused of violating the law on organising public meetings and of disobeying a police officer, police said.

"Illegal protest"

Authorities in Moscow said Monday's protest was illegal and drafted in riot police who fired pepper spray and used batons to break it up, detaining people and bundling them onto buses.

Moscow authorities had initially authorised a venue for Monday's protest away from the city centre.