Qatar is ready to listen to the concerns of Gulf Arab states that have cut diplomatic and economic ties, Kuwait said on Sunday, as it tried to mediate a solution to the worst regional crisis in years.

Saudi Arabia and allies Egypt, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) severed ties with Qatar last week, accusing it of supporting militants and regional rival Iran - charges Doha denies.

The rift has disrupted travel, separated families, severed commercial links and sown confusion among banks and businesses while deepening divisions between their respective allies fighting in wars and political struggles from Libya to Yemen.

"[Kuwait] affirms the readiness of the brothers in Qatar to understand the reality of the qualms and concerns of their brothers and to heed the noble endeavours to enhance security and stability," Kuwait's state news agency KUNA quoted Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah al Khalid al Sabah as saying.

Kuwait, which has retained ties with Qatar and has often acted as a mediator in regional disputes, said it wanted to resolve the dispute "within the unified Gulf house."

A previous mediation effort by Kuwait in which the Emir Sheikh Sabah al Ahmad al Jaber al Sabah shuttled between Riyadh, Abu Dhabi and Doha, failed to achieve an immediate breakthrough.

"Is this the beginning of wisdom and reasonable thinking? I hope so," UAE minister of state for foreign affairs Anwar Gargash wrote on Twitter in reaction to Kuwait saying Qatar was ready to listen to the grievances.

Qatar denounces "policy of domination"

Even as Kuwait's statement appeared to show some signs of a thaw in recent tensions, a senior counter-terrorism adviser to Qatar's foreign minister hit out at the diplomatic squeeze on Doha, calling it a "policy of domination and control."

Mutlaq al Qahtani, a special envoy to Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al Thani, said the decision to sever ties with Qatar would not prove successful.

"I think this is not about counter-terrorism, it's not about terror financing," he said.

"I think it is about an orchestrated campaign against my country to pressure my country to change its active, independent foreign policy.